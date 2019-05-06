Populus AI CEO, co-founder Regina Clewlow at TC Sessions: Mobility on July 10

Behind all those on-demand shuttles, ride-hailing vehicles, dockless scooters, bikes and someday even autonomous cars is data. A lot of data.

Numerous startups have popped up and several large, established companies have rolled out products all aimed at capturing and making sense of that data.

One such company is Populus AI, a startup that has launched a data platform for cities to better understand and manage how people are moving from Point A to Point B. The idea is that real-time data and analytics will help cities become easier to navigate and live in. Populus also offers real-time data from ride-share companies to inform curbside management and pricing. Back in December, Populus partnered with Lime to facilitate data sharing from its car-share service, LimePod.

We’re excited to announce that Populus AI CEO and co-founder Regina Clewlow will join us on stage at TC Sessions: Mobility on July 10 in San Jose.

Before launching Populus, Clewlow was the director of business development and strategy at RideScout, an early mobility-as-a-service aggregator that was acquired by moovel, Daimler and BMW’s mobility services unit.

Clewlow, who has a Ph.D in transportation and energy systems from MIT, has also served as a research scientist and lecturer at Stanford, UC Berkeley and UC Davis universities.

TC Sessions: Mobility is designed to highlight the best and brightest founders, investors and technologists. We introduce our audience to and coming startups, offer demo space to showcase products and create programming aimed at delivering the most value for every ticket holder. Our events are fun, too.

Clewlow will be able to discuss what Populus has learned from the data it collects. The company works with Washington, D.C., and cities in the SF Bay Area and Los Angeles areas.

Early-stage startup founders, don’t miss your chance to demo your company in front of top influencers at TC Sessions: Mobility 2019. It’s a prime opportunity to showcase your tech startup in front of a very large, very targeted audience — the mobility and transportation industry’s movers and shakers. Book a demo table here.

In case you missed it, some of our recently announced speakers include May Mobility co-founder and COO Alisyn Malek, Waymo CTO Dmitri Dolgov, Nuro co-founder and CEO Dave Ferguson, Scoot SVP of Product Katie DeWitt, co-founder and CEO of Voyage Oliver Cameron, co-founder, president and CEO of Mobileye, Amnon Shashua — who also is a senior vice president at Intel. And there are more.

Early-Bird tickets are now on sale — save $100 on tickets before prices go up.

Students, you can grab your tickets for just $45.