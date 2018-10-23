Futrli raises a Series A to hone its decision-making platform for small businesses

Futrli, a cloud-based business decision-making platform aimed at small businesses, has raised a £4m Series A from e.ventures, Notion Capital and firstminute Capital.

Bootstrapped to date, Futrli claims to have over 40,000 businesses and 1,100 accountants in 130 countries using it.

The four-year-old business led by CEO and founder Hannah Dawson says it uses AI/ML techniques to produce actionable insights for small businesses.

Dawson said: “Futrli was born from my own typical experience as a small business owner. I needed a way to run my business that looked to the future, as making decisions is hard and full of risk when you haven’t got all of the information in one place.”

A spokesperson for Futrli said the way it works is that “static screens are removed, multiple sources of information have relationships drawn between them (sources well beyond just financial data from the likes of Xero, QBO etc.), are prioritized and then decisions and actions can be made and taken in one seamless smartspace.”

Giles Palmer, CEO of business intelligence company Brandwatch, joins as chairman.

Futrli competes with Manthan, among many, many others in the space.