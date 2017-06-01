What’s raised over $6.9 billion dollars in funding, exited or IPO’ed over 95 times, and delivered over 655 pitches? TechCrunch Startup Battlefield: Applications for Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF are now open. We’re searching for new, innovative startups to launch and compete this September at TechCrunch Disrupt SF.

The Pitch: Competing startups will pitch for six minutes on the TechCrunch Disrupt main stage, with a live product demo, followed by a Q & A from a Tier-1 list of judges. Past Battlefield judges have included Susan Lyne (BBG Ventures), Roelof Botha (Sequoia Capital), Karin Klein (Bloomberg Beta), and Fred Wilson (Union Square Ventures). The Battlefield sessions are livestreamed to the global TC audience via TechCrunch.com, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Prize: The winner of Startup Battlefield takes home the coveted Disrupt Cup, a check for $50,000. All companies chosen for Battlefield receive priceless exposure to investors and media, expert pitch coaching and business advice, and entry into the private Battlefield Alumni Community — a network comprised of the 655 founding teams from prior Battlefield competitions.

The Stats: To date, over than 665 companies have competed in Battlefield, raising well over $6.9 billion. 95 companies have either been acquired or IPO’ed. Notable companies include Cloudflare, Dropbox, Yammer, Trello and more.

The Details: Disrupt SF will take place on September 18-20th at Pier 48 in San Francisco.

The Startups. Battlefield is open to companies in all industries from all around the world including but not limited to: biotech, enterprise, consumer goods, transportation, hardware, software, international, and payment platforms. Companies launching for the first time on our stage will be given preference. You can find the eligibility rules here.

Deadline. Applications are only open until July 15th at 5 p.m. PT. Apply at the Startup Battlefield Application Page.