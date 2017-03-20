Apple
crunch
capsule
augmented reality
AR

Crunch Report | Uber’s President Leaves Company

Posted by
Next Story

The 52 startups that launched at Y Combinator W17 Demo Day 1

Today’s Stories 

  1. Uber president Jeff Jones is leaving the company amid turmoil
  2. Y Combinator has a new AI track, and wants startups building ‘robot factory’ tech to apply
  3. Apple could be putting together an augmented reality team
  4. SpaceX recovers Dragon capsule loaded with science and research from the ISS

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Teleprompter: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • crunch
  • capsule
  • augmented reality
  • AR
  • Apple
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

The 52 startups that launched at Y Combinator W17 Demo Day 1

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard