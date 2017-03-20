Crunch Report | Uber’s President Leaves Company
- Uber president Jeff Jones is leaving the company amid turmoil
- Y Combinator has a new AI track, and wants startups building ‘robot factory’ tech to apply
- Apple could be putting together an augmented reality team
- SpaceX recovers Dragon capsule loaded with science and research from the ISS
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Teleprompter: Tito Hamze
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
