Watch Microsoft Accelerator’s Tel Aviv Demo Day here

TechCrunch is pleased to offer Microsoft Accelerator’s Tel Aviv Demo Day today at 6:30 p.m. local time, 8:30 a.m. PST.

The Microsoft Accelerator is an immersive three- to six-month program aimed at helping entrepreneurs get through the challenges of building a company, finding customers and scaling to global markets. There are seven accelerators located around the world, from Seattle to Beijing, from Berlin to Tel-Aviv. Programs have a focus on enterprise startups; this event in London showcases financial services, fitness, education and more.

Investors and press will hear pitches from 11 companies. Each team will have two minutes to present their business followed by questions from the moderator and then a question from the audience. You can watch it right here.

AIdoc – AIdoc helps radiologists work through their case load faster. We are using a unique deep learning technology that analyzes medical images and patient data in order to detect and highlight critical abnormalities. AIdoc helps radiologists focus on what really matters just in time to make a difference.

Equalum – Equalum is an end-to-end stream processing platform that enables companies to perform real-time analytics on any number of data streams and data sets, generated by any variety of applications and gain real-time, actionable insights.

Agrint – Agrint has developed the IoTree, low-energy cutting edge sensor to be installed on any tree providing real-time detectionas pests attack. Thereby, the company become a global pioneer in the field of agricultural trees sensors for pest-control in its first targeted market of 4 Billion Palms.

Guardian – Guardian developed a unique optical sensor for the Automotive industry that provides rich information regarding the occupants in the vehicle. The sensor reduces cost by replacing existing sensors and can provide data for a myriad of applications – airbags, seatbelt reminder, driver monitoring, fleet management applications & many others.

InSoundz – InSoundz is changing the way sound is experienced in live event broadcasting. We capture sound at the source using patented audio-tracking tech, so viewers anywhere can hear every footstep. The result is sound so powerful it’s better than a front row seat.

Fenror7 – Fenror7 lowers the TTD (Time To Detection) of hackers, malwares and APTs in enterprises and organizations by 90% from 300 days on average (by current reports) to 24 hours or less. Fenror7 closes the detection gap the market is facing today using our Lateral Movement Detection (LMD) engine.

Loom Systems – Loom Systems delivers advanced AI solution to predict and prevent problems in your digital business. Loom stands alone in the industry as an AI analysis platform requiring no prior math knowledge from operators, leveraging your existing staff to succeed in the digital era.

N2W – N2W Software is the maker of the Cloud Protection Manager, the leading in-cloud, enterprise-class backup, recovery disaster recovery solution.

NooBaa – Enterprise software is developed on the cloud using cloud services that create vendor lock-in. NooBaa brings cloud freedom, so enterprises can seamlessly place their services on any cloud platform, on-premises or on a mix of resources.

Solebit – Solebit provides unique solutions, which disrupt targeted attacks and malware delivery by blocking data streams containing unauthorized code from penetrating the organization.

Tonkean – Tonkean is a tool for managers. Unlike business intelligence or team management tools, Tonkean uncovers your business reality. It intelligently brings you answers that are only tangible when human input meets data, allowing you to stop with the nagging and focus on managing.