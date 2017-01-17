Crunch Report | Chelsea Manning to Be Freed in May

vine
Today’s Stories 

  1. Chelsea Manning to be freed this May
  2. Zoom video conferencing service raises $100 million from Sequoia on billion-dollar valuation
  3. Vine is shutting down, so don’t forget to export your videos today
  4. Google Drive goes down
  5. Juicero cuts the price of its luxury juicer by $300

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

 

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

