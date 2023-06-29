As the planet warms, climate tech is getting scorching hot

No matter where you live, you are paying attention to our changing climate. Stronger storms, more frequent heat waves, cold snaps, and ever-more extreme wet-and-dry cycles paint the news with the image of a wounded planet in flux. That’s the bad news. The good news is that a mountain of venture capital, and a wave of startups, are piling into the climate tech space all hoping to make a difference — and a dollar.

But don’t take our word for it. Investors are starting to realize that the climate is changing so quickly that companies founded to work on the problem-space will become mature in time for a standard venture fund lifecycle. That is both encouraging, and not, but remains a fact regardless.

Keeping our chins up, where can we find work afoot that could truly help our global home? In a great host of places, thanks to TechCrunch+ keeping its ears open and its pens sharp. Here’s what we’ve focused on recently:

TechCrunch+ cares about what is next. And what could be more next than our collective future? We live aboard a single spaceship, flying through nothing while rotating around a massive explosion that lights our skies. We’d best take care of what we’ve got, because it’s not too likely that space travel is going to save us from ourselves. Not this time, at least.

