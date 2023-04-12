To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Good morning, you glorious souls. Have you stretched today? As you’re settling in for the newsletter and the top stories from TechCrunch for today, can you grab yourself a glass of water? We care about you, and we want you to be happy!

Know any extraordinary early-stage founders? Refer them to Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt, and make Neesha very happy in the process. Neesha is rad, and deserves to be happy, so get to referrin’ already!

— Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

The early days of the pandemic proved to be a massive boon for the home fitness crowd. Gyms closed indefinitely, and even when they began reopening, many members seriously questioned whether the model would continue to suit their life moving forward. One of the companies that saw early gains and then a lot of turbulence was Tonal. Brian reports that the company just picked up $130 million worth of fresh funding and minted a new CEO.

“Upon further review, it has come to our attention that the way the process was described [in the TechCrunch article] could potentially be seen as bank fraud. As a result, our process partner has terminated our relationship,” a spokesperson for Smoakland said in an email to Haje. Whoops.

Moar? U want moar? Cool, we have moar:

Ask Sophie: How many employment green cards are available each year?

Dear Sophie,

I’m trying to figure out how long I have to wait for a green card.

I have two questions for you: How many employment green cards in each category are available every year? How do I make sense of the Visa Bulletin?

— Standing By in San Jose

Three more from the TC+ team:

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

Are we alone in assuming all of you have at least two LinkedIn notifications to connect from someone who hasn’t figured out how to add a photo to their profile? Or they could be shielding their identity for other reasons, of course. Either way, you probably want to keep it strictly business on LinkedIn. Well, Aisha writes that LinkedIn rolled out a free feature to verify your identity and employment so that you can tell if it is the actual person. Now, whether or not you want to provide a government ID and phone number to a social media site is your call.

Meanwhile, Kyle tells you all about Databricks’ new open source model that has a super-cute name, but also some flaws.

And we have five more for you: