Anthony Hopkins sees NFTs as ‘art in a new format’

As celebrities and athletes alike dip into the crypto sphere to endorse tokens or companies, others are looking to NFTs as a way to engage with fans.

NFT collections have been launched by celebrities including Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki and The Notorious B.I.G. (posthumously).

The newest entrant is two-time Academy Award-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins, who partnered with NFT digital collectible company Orange Comet to launch his own series, The Eternal Collection.

There are plenty of reasons why one might launch an NFT project with their likeness. But for Hopkins, it’s about following his life motto of “everything is possible, give it a whirl and have a go.”

“NFTs, for me, are a blank canvas to create art in a new format,” Hopkins said during a press briefing with TechCrunch. “It’s fun to be the oldest guy on the block. I’m interested and fascinated by young people and the younger generation — everyone seems younger than me now. Inspiration is reciprocal [and] I’m hoping to also return some inspiration.”