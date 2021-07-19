GM confirms a third electric pickup truck is in development

GM will add a full-size electric pickup truck to its GMC lineup, the latest in a string of EV product announcements by the automaker in the past year as it pushes to deliver more than 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2025.

The EV pickup was shared in a slide deck during the media presentation and later confirmed to TechCrunch. Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, didn’t provide further details about the vehicle or when it might go into production.

The GM brand is already aiming to begin production of its GMC Hummer EV in the fourth quarter of this year. The GMC Hummer EV, which will be produced at the company’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, a 350-mile range, 1,000 HP and up to 11,500 pound feet of torque with a starting price of $80,000.

The announcement comes three months after GM announced it would produce an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which will also be assembled at the Factory ZERO plant. The Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup will be based on the automaker’s Ultium battery platform and will have an estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge.

GM President Mark Reuss said at the time that company is positioning the Chevrolet full-sized pickup for both consumer and commercial markets. The automaker plans to offer retail and fleet versions of the Silverado electric pickup with a variety of options and configurations.