Announcing the final agenda for TC Sessions: Space 2020

AGENDA

Wednesday, December 16

Asteroid Rocks and Moon Landings with Lisa Callahan (Lockheed Martin Space)

From robots scooping rockets from the surface of galaxy-traveling asteroids, to preparing for the return of humans to the surface of the moon, we’ll cover all aspects of scientific and civil exploration of the solar system.

From Space Rock Returns to Financial Returns – An Investor Panel with Chris Boshuizen (DCVC), Mike Collett (Promus Ventures) and Tess Hatch (Bessemer Venture Partners).

Some investors spend a lot of their time looking to the stars for the next venture capital opportunity. It’s a market unlike any other, but does that change the math on equity-based investment?

Building Up a Business Looking Down at Earth with Payam Banazadeh (Capella Space), Peter Platzer (Spire Global) and Rafal Modrzewski (ICEYE)

Hear how Earth observation is one of the real moneymakers in the space category and what’s ahead for the industry.

Founders in Focus – Kayhan Space

We sit down with the founders poised to be the next big disruptors in the space industry. Here we chat with Araz Feyzi, co-founder and CTO of Kayhan Space, which provides situational awareness to satellite operators.

Sourcing Tech for Securing Space with Lt. General John Thompson (United States Space Force)

Lt. General Thompson is responsible for fostering an ecosystem of non-traditional space startups and the future of Space Force acquisitions, all to the end goal of protecting the global commons of space. He’ll talk about what the U.S. is looking for in startup partnerships and emerging tech, and how it works with these young companies.

Launching a Launch Startup with Tim Ellis (Relativity Space), Chris Kemp (Astra) and Mandy Vaughn (Vox Space)

The launch business is booming, but besides SpaceX and Rocket Lab, there isn’t anyone far enough along to truly capitalize in terms of new space startups. We’ll talk to the founders of companies hoping to be next in line.

Founders in Focus – Firehawk Aerospace

We sit down with the founders poised to be the next big disruptors in the space industry. Here we chat with Will Edwards, CEO of Firehawk Aerospace, a custom rocket engine design and manufacturing company.

Crafting the Kuiper Constellation with Dave Limp (Amazon)

Amazon is set to create its own global constellation of LEO satellites – a very different type of gadget from what Amazon SVP of Device & Services Dave Limp is used to overseeing. He’ll tell us how Project Kuiper fits in with Amazon’s grand plans.

Bridging Two Eras of Human Spaceflight with Kathryn Lueders (NASA)

When Kathryn Lueders started working at NASA in 1992, it was the peak of the Space Shuttle era. As she begins her leadership of the Human Spaceflight Office this year, a new and exciting era is just beginning. Lueders will discuss the possibilities and challenges of the new systems and technologies that will put the first woman and the next man on the surface of the Moon… and perhaps Mars.

Thursday, December 17

The TechCrunch Desk

Hang with us at the TechCrunch Desk to catch up on what you may have missed from across the show and a preview of what’s to come.

Public-Private Partnerships in the Domain of Space Defense with General Jay Raymond (United States Space Force)

Hear from the head of the U.S. Space Force what it takes to secure an entirely new war-fighting domain, and how the newest branch of the U.S. military will be looking to private industry to make it happen.

From Idea to Orbit with Peter Beck (Rocket Lab)

Rocket Lab has quickly become one of the most sought-after launch providers in the world. Founder and CEO Peter Beck will discuss the company’s approach to making space more accessible, from cheaper, faster launches to its new satellite platform.

Founders in Focus – Skyroot

We sit down with the founders poised to be the next big disruptors in the space industry. Here we chat with Pawan Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot, who is hoping to make spaceflight as regular, reliable and affordable as airflight.

Bridging Today and Tomorrow’s Tech with Meagan Crawford (SpaceFund) and J. Christopher Moran (Lockheed Martin Ventures)

Corporate VC funds are a key source of investment for space startups, in part because they often involve partnerships that help generate revenue as well, and because they understand the timelines involved. We’ll talk about how they fit in with more standard venture to power the ecosystem.

How to Get the Air Force to Buy Your Stuff with Will Roper (United States Air Force)

We’ll be talking about the best ways to understand what the Air Force needs and how to sell it to them.

Networking Break

With our virtual platform, attendees can network via video chat, giving folks the chance to make meaningful connections. CrunchMatch, our algorithmic matching product, will be available to ensure you’re meeting the right people at the show, as well as random matching for attendees who are feeling more adventurous.

Founders in Focus – Bluefield Technologies

We sit down with the founders poised to be the next big disruptors in the space industry. Here we chat with Yotam Ariel, co-founder of Bluefield Technologies, a startup providing satellite-based emissions data.

Ground Control to Major Tom with John Gedmark (Astranis), Ben Longmeir (Swarm Technologies) and Mina Mitry (Kepler Communications)

Data connectivity and communications are key to commercial space monetization and the strategic plans for further space exploration and development. Hear from the key players about the state of play in the industry.

In Space, No One Can Change Your Oil – Yet with Lucy Condrakchian (Maxar Technologies), Daniel Faber (Orbit Fab) and Ron Lopez (Astroscale)

Once a spacecraft is in orbit, it’s on its own – but what if it could be refueled, repaired, refurbished and, if necessary, retired? This panel will discuss how in-space operations could upend today’s engineering and business models.

Living and Working in Space with Amir Blachman (Axiom Space), Janet Kavandi (Sierra Nevada Corporation), Nujoud Merancy (NASA), and Melodie Yashar (SEArch+)

We’re on the verge of pushing the boundaries of space exploration to new, more sustainable heights. From ambitious commercial orbital habitats, to astronauts getting ready for longer trips to the moon and beyond, find out what it takes to make extended space stays a reality.

