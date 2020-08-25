72-hour roll back to early bird pricing on Disrupt 2020 passes

In a nod to the show Parks and Recreation, it’s time to “treat yo self” — with an additional $100 discount on Disrupt 2020 passes. For the next 72-hours only, you can save an extra $100 and get your Disrupt Digital Pro passes for $245 each. Simply head to our website and boom — you just treated yourself to $100 and big opportunity. But don’t wait, because this sale ends on Thursday, August 27 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT).

Take a look at what you’ll experience during five program-packed days of Disrupt 2020, which runs Sept 14-18. Digital Pro Pass holders can tune-in and get VOD of all Disrupt 2020 programming across all stages.

Hear interviews with world-class speakers, like those from our TC10, discover the next cohort of Startup Battlefield companies and explore Digital Startup Alley and discover hundreds of startups from around the world.

You’ll find interactive and informative sessions on the Extra Crunch Stage where they cover the nuts-and-bolts of building a successful startup. We’re talking topics that every early-stage startup founder needs to master — like building a sales team or raising funds in a down economy. This is where you’ll get actionable tips and advice from bona fide experts in fields like marketing, investment and business development. Get your questions answered and apply what you learn to your own company.

Networking is critical for startup success no matter which pass you purchase, and we’ve got you covered on that front, too. We’ve upgraded CrunchMatch, our AI-powered networking platform, with a new algorithm that makes finding the people you want to meet both faster and more precise. And the more you use it, the smarter it gets.

Pro tip: CrunchMatch is open right now to give you even more time to find, connect and meet with the influencers who can move your business forward. Schedule 1:1 video meetings with potential investors and customers, demo products, build partnerships, interview prospective employees or look for employment opportunities.

Your flash back discount ends Thursday, August 27 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT). Buy a Disrupt Digital Pro pass, unlock access to all the opportunity and potential at Disrupt 2020 and save $100 when you register before this Thursday. Come on now, treat yo self.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2020? Contact the sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.