Apple News hits 125 million monthly active users

During the pandemic crisis, active users of Apple’s news platform hit an all-time high.

On an earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared that Apple News had reached 125 million monthly active users. Cook announced the number after revealing the company’s Q2 performance which saw its Products revenue decline year-over-year while Services surged.

The company earned Services revenue of $13.35 billion in Q2, juicing the segment by about $1.9 billion since last year.

Apple launched a paid version of Apple News called Apple News+ last year which offered users access to paywalled news sites and magazines for $9.99 per month. Apple has not delivered any users numbers on how that element of the platform is faring.