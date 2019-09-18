Google is bringing Assistant to people without internet access

Over the years, Google has expanded the reach of its digital assistant service to include people who own internet-enabled feature phones. Now the search giant is bringing the service to users who don’t have access to internet at all.

At an event in New Delhi on Thursday, the company announced phone line that will anyone on Vodafone-Idea telecom network could dial to have their questions answered.

Users will be able to dial 000-800-9191-000 and they won’t be charged for the call or the service.

More to folliow…