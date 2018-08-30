Apply to exhibit for free in Startup Alley at Disrupt Berlin 2018

What cash-strapped startup founder doesn’t love the word free? Especially when it applies to Startup Alley, the exhibition floor — and very heart and soul — of every TechCrunch Disrupt? Yup, here’s your chance to exhibit in front of Europe’s most influential investors, entrepreneurs and technologists — for free.

We’re searching for the very best early-stage startups to designate as TC Top Picks and exhibit in Startup Alley at Disrupt Berlin 2018 on November 29-30. Apply here before the September 28 deadline. Here’s what you need to know.

We’re very picky when it comes to choosing our Top Picks — go figure. Our editors will closely vet every application and select only the most exceptional founders. Up to five startups will represent each of the following tech categories:

AI/Machine Learning

Blockchain

CRM/Enterprise

E-commerce

Education

Fintech

Healthtech/Biotech

Hardware, Robotics, IoT

Mobility

Gaming

TechCrunch Top Pick designees receive one Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, which includes a one-day exhibit space, three Disrupt Berlin Founder Passes, access to CrunchMatch (our free investor-to-startup matching platform), access to the Disrupt press list and a chance to be selected as one of the Startup Battlefield Wild Card Companies (wild card winners get to compete in our $50,000 startup-pitch competition).

In addition to media exposure in the form of journalists roaming through the Alley looking for great stories to tell, Top Picks also receive a three-minute interview on the Showcase Stage with a TechCrunch editor, and we promote the heck out of that across our social media platforms. That kind of media exposure lasts long after Disrupt Berlin ends — here’s what Vlad Larin, co-founder of Zeroqode, had to say about his experience:

Startup Alley was a wonderful experience, and the publicity we received from the onstage interview brought a lot of people back to our website. We had a huge spike in traffic, and we’re still feeling the positive business effects of that interview.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on November 29-30. The connections you make in Startup Alley have the potential to take your business to the next level and beyond. Don’t miss your shot to be a TC Top Pick and exhibit in Startup Alley for free.

Apply now before the Sept. 28 deadline