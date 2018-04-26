Amazon scores another two years of ‘Thursday Night Football’ streaming

Amazon just announced that it’s scored the rights to stream Thursday Night Football games for another two years. The contract renewal will bring 11 NFL games simulcast on Fox to its Prime video offerings for both the 2018 and 2019 seasons, including weeks four through 15 of the season, save for Thanksgiving.

The NFL and Amazon partnered for a similar deal in 2017 said to be valued at around $50 million, which brought in 18 million viewers combined. No price has been disclosed this time out, but the site was said to be one of a number of big players bidding for streaming rights, including Twitter, YouTube and Verizon — all of whom have beefed up their professional sports offerings in recent years.

Of course, Amazon’s got plenty of money to play around with these days. The company posted a $51 billion revenue earlier this afternoon, beating expectations and bumping its own stock price up 7 percent in the process. Continued streaming of the U.S.’s most popular sport will give the company a continued edge as it looks to distinguish its video offering from the likes of Netflix.

Earlier this week, the service also announced that it had partnered with NFL Films for a third season of its football documentary series, All or Nothing — this time focused on the Dallas Cowboys.