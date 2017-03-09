The Gameband is the ultimate wrist gaming solution for playing Pong

Ready for some XTREME WRIST GAMING ACTION? Sure you are. But here’s the Gameband, a new smartwatch for gamers that lets you play simple games on a tiny, wrist-mounted screen. Founded by Feargal Mac Conuladh the watch has a MicroSD slot for storage of up to 256GB of games and it can play games like Terraria and Pong on a 1.63-inch screen.

The watch runs Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 with a few tweaks to make it a gaming powerhouse. The game selection is obviously pretty limited since it doesn’t have true control buttons or much space on the screen itself but simple games translate well to the small screen. However, you can get a little Breakout in between bouts of Centipede and the makers promise more games are coming.

The watch costs $149 and comes with a few fun bands including an Atari model that will tickle your nostalgia bone. They’ve raised $287,000 on Kickstarter so far and should ship in September. If you can’t wait that long you can always install an NES emulator on your old Android Wear watch allowing you to truly “level-up” your Mario-on-the-wrist experience. Do a barrel roll!