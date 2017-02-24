Here are the startups pitching at the MWC TechCrunch Meetup next week

TechCrunch is holding a Mini-Meetup during Mobile World Congress, on Tuesday Feb. 28. We will hold a “Pitch-Off” of startups at the event.

We’ve selected nine great startups to explain to our panel of VCs and TechCrunch editors in 60 seconds or less why their startup is awesome. They are competing for an opportunity to attend our flagship event, TechCrunch Disrupt, in Berlin on December 4-5.

FIRST PLACE

A table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin. Startup Alley attendees can become a ‘wild card’ to pitch on the main stage, if selected.

SECOND PLACE

Two tickets to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

THIRD PLACE

One ticket to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

Here are the judges:



Edith Yeung, 500 Startups

Prior to 500, Edith ran marketing for Dolphin Browser, a Sequoia-backed company with over 150M installs. She was also an active angel investors focusing on mobile. Edith also worked with numerous evil empires such as Siebel, AMS, AT&T Wireless, Autodesk. In her copious spare time, Edith curates a mobile newsletter.



Aurore Belfrage, EQT Ventures

Aurore Belfrage heads up EQT Ventures’ early stage matchmaking platform Together. EQT Ventures is hybrid between a VC and a startup and invests in technology-driven companies across all industries. Aurore is experienced and slightly obsessive about building tech businesses, either as a cofounder or investor. She’s a news junkie, ex-scrap dealer, speechwriter & aubergine lover.

Aurore started her operational career as a scrap dealer in Stena Metall Group where she was managing director for the Czech and Italian scrap yards. 2011 she co-founded the global gift card startup Wrapp with Skype founder and Linkedin founder as early investors. During 2014-2015 she hosted a no-nonsense road show across the Middle East about the power of entrepreneurship – “Saluting the Naive and Crazy”



Agus Gomez, Wallapop

Agustin (he prefers “Agus”) Gomez Is A Co-Founder & CEO at Wallapop. Previously with iSOCO, the Boston Consulting Group, and Accenture, Gomez attended the respected ESADE Business School. Together with the Wallapop team, he is developing a disruptive new kind of mobile P2P marketplace. He firmly believes that they have a great chance to disrupt the second hand P2P sector. He was previously Innovation & technology director with iSOCO. Prior to that he was a Business Consultant with the Boston Consulting Group and with Accenture on the Strategic and IT Consulting Team. He has also been an Engineer with VisioWave in Switzerland.

Here are the startups we’ve selected to pitch:

Dockbit

“Dockbit turns complex software deployments into simple and manageable workflows. We empower teams to ship code better.”

Broomx

Broomx makes the MK Player360, a “unique immersive projection system for home use to enjoy VR & 360 videos.”

DRAAGU

“With our mobile App, users can sell any of their images effortlessly”

LokaTrain

“LokaTrain brings personal trainers to your homes, gym, and offices.”

Hu:toma AI

“Hu:toma AI is a marketplace to create and monetize deep learning bots.”

Keychn

“Keychn gets people who love to cook together through live-streaming video.”

StepsLife

“StepsLife is a digital time capsule for parents to keep their children’s early memories.”

Finboot

“Finboot Smart Contracts (FSC) is a digital platform that enables a secure and trustworthy mechanism for prompt contract confirmation, increasing profitability by means of speed and cost savings.”

Fluttr.in

“We are a peer-to-peer platform that connects field experts (“judges”) to recruiters with the intention of judging and vetting candidates’ skills through a gamified experience.”

