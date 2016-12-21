Bringing Europe together at The Europas, London, 13 June, 2017

It’s time to mark your diaries for June 13, 2017 for The Europas Tech Conference & Awards TechCrunch is the exclusive media partner for the one-day event which takes a different approach to the usual events (tickets). As well as main stage speakers and panels, the ‘special sauce’ of The Europas is the small, intimate breakout sessions where delegates can deep-dive into vertical topics with expert speakers. Plus the more fun stuff in the programme, like the music and cultural side events. Too early to remember? Remind yourself with the Facebook event or get the newsletter.

The ‘Super Early Bird 2-for-1’ tickets are now on sale, the Founders-only ‘PathFounders‘ application form is open and the first speakers will include:

Alicia Navarro, Skimlinks

Azeem Azhar, The Exponential View

Barbara Belvisi, Hardware Club

Eileen Burbridge, Passion Capital

Fred Destin, Accel Partners

Reshma Sohoni, Seedcamp

Sarah Wood, Unruly

Saul Klein, LocalGlobe VC

Sitar Teli, Connect Ventures

Sherry Coutu, Scaleup Institute

Tim Jackson, Lean Investments

Tracy Doree, Kindred Capital

Dr. Molly Malouf, Wellness expert

In addition, featured attendees include:

Ben Tompkins, Eden Ventures

Chrys Chrysanthou, Notion Capital

Janne Kyttanen, WTF VC

Karen McCormick, Beringea

Sandy Mckinnon, Pentech Ventures

Jeff Lynn, Seedrs

Jon Bradford, Dubai Future Accelerators

Simon Murdoch, Episode1 Partners

Michael Jackson, Mangrove Capital

Instead of thousands of people, think of a great summer event with just over 1,000 of the most interesting and useful people you could hope to meet.

• No secret VIP rooms, which means you get to interact with the Speakers

• Key Founders and investors speaking; featured attendees invited to just network

• Expert speeches, discussions, and Q&A directly from the main stage

• Intimate “breakout” sessions with key players on vertical topics

• The opportunity to meet almost everyone in those small groups, super-charging your networking

• Journalists from major tech titles, newspapers and business broadcasters

• A parallel Founders-only track (PathFounders) geared towards fund-raising and hyper-networking

• A stunning awards dinner and party which honors both the hottest startups and the leading lights in the European startup scene

• All on one day to maximise your time in London

That’s what The Europas aims to achieve. A great group of people from all over Europe, with key investors, founders and ecosystem-players.

Less pitching, more interacting!

And what better way to do that in the summer sun, in London’s coolest part of town, with a drink in your hand, the prospect of some great conversations, and a fantastic party and celebration of the European startup scene in the evening.

This year the event is also moving East, to the amazing new ‘Hear East’ location, a locus for startups, and right by the incredible cultural quarter of Hackney Wick. And don’t worry, there will be super-cool hotels for people to hang out together in.

That’s just the beginning. There’s more to come…

GENERAL ENQUIRIES/SPEAKERS: TheEuropas@gmail.com

SPONSORSHIP AND TICKETING: petra@twistedtree.co.uk