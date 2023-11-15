YouTube expands its 1080p Premium option to more devices

YouTube is expanding a few new features for premium users, the company announced on Wednesday. The platform is expanding its enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD to more devices, expanding the ability to continue watching YouTube across different devices to smart TVs and tablets, rolling out badges that showcase achievements and launching new offers on the Premium benefits page.

The Google-owned video platform previously announced its enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality for iOS, and is now bringing it to Android, Web and smart TVs. YouTube says the offering allows for “crisper, clearer details.” The feature is enabled automatically based on your connection and viewing settings, or you can enable it in the quality menu.

As for expanding the ability to continue watching YouTube across different devices to smart TVs and tablets, users can now jump back into YouTube across their devices. YouTube says you can do things like start listening to a podcast on your phone during your commute, then switch to the web on your laptop during your break and then end your day by watching on your smart TV at home.

YouTube is also rolling out badges that showcase your achievements on the platform for users who are 18 years and older. The new badges, which are located on the Your Premium benefits page, are designed to highlight your Premium milestones.

Last, the company is adding new promotions under the Premium benefits page. Currently, members have access to the following offers: In-game loot bundle for Genshin Impact, three month trial of Discord Nitro, three month trial of a Walmart+ membership, four month trial of Calm Premium and three month trial of PC Game Pass.

The launch of the new features comes a week after YouTube starting experimenting with new generative AI features, including a conversational tool that answers questions about YouTube’s content and provides recommendations, along with a feature that summarizes topics in the comments of a video.