YouTube Studio to give creators a generative AI tool to suggest video topics

During today’s YouTube event, CEO Neal Mohan revealed that the platform is testing a new generative AI-powered tool in YouTube Studio that suggests video topics, making the brainstorming process easier for content creators.

Called “AI insights for Creators,” the inspiration tool will generate ideas based on data about what audiences are already watching, Mohan explained.

He used Mahna Ghafori, a travel content creator, as an example, saying her viewers are most interested in getting trip ideas. The AI tool suggests a video idea about Portugal’s history and recommends places in the area she could highlight for her subscribers.

“The process of developing an idea for a video is time-consuming, and it can feel a lot like hit and hit or miss guesswork until the video finally posts and comments start rolling in,” said Mohan. “This insight is just a jumpstart to the creator’s process. Now, Mahna is freed up to think about all the ways she’ll make the video in her own style.”

The feature is currently being tested with select content creators. It will launch in YouTube Studio next year.