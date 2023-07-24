Call for volunteers: work your way to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

We’re less than two months away from TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which takes place September 19–21 in San Francisco. If you’re looking for a no-cash-flow way to go, listen up. We have the perfect opportunity for you.

How to get a free pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

We’re looking for a few more incredible volunteers to support our events team. Give us eight hours of your time, and we’ll hand you a free General Admission pass good for all three days of Disrupt!

Plus, when you complete your volunteer shift, you can check out all the action on the Disrupt Stage and the Builders Stage. We’ve just added a Space Stage to our six other new industry-specific stages, too. Plus, you can attend all the breakout sessions and roundtable discussions you can handle. Check out the Disrupt agenda — we’re adding more sessions every week.

Don’t forget to swing by the expo floor to meet and network with the Startup Battlefield 200 companies. The top 20 of those startups will go on to compete for $100,000 of equity-free prize money in the epic Startup Battlefield pitch competition — yours to watch for free with just a small investment of your time.

If you’re interested in tech, startups, event planning, marketing — or all of the above — apply to volunteer by September 5. It’s a great way to see what it takes to produce a world-renowned startup event.

Volunteer responsibilities at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

We need you to help us wrangle more than 10,000 attendees, and volunteers handle a variety of tasks to help make this startup conference an unforgettable experience for everyone. At any given time, you might:

Help with registration check-in.

Assist speakers.

Direct attendees.

Provide customer support.

Place signage.

Scan badges.

Support vendor setup.

Please note: Work-exchange volunteers are responsible for their own meals, housing and travel expenses. Plus, you must attend a mandatory orientation meeting on Monday, September 18, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PDT. All volunteers work a minimum of 8 hours during the conference. Due to the high volume of applications, we will notify only the selected applicants.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco. Lend us a helping hand, and we’ll hand you a free ticket to the Super Bowl of Silicon Valley. Apply to volunteer by September 5 to get your free pass. We want to see you in San Francisco!

