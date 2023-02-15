Marvel top boss wants to space out show releases on Disney+

Marvel’s top boss Kevin Feige thinks that the company might adjust its plans when it comes to releasing shows on Disney+ and space them out for better consumption. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige said that there is too much content on the internet and he wants Marvel stuff to stand out.

“I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist. It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there’s so much product out there — and so much ‘content,'” Feigne said.

“We want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into phase 5 and 6, the pace at which we’re putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine.”

Feige mentioned that Marvel is considering having a two-fold strategy — releasing fewer shows per year and spacing out the releases so users get to enjoy them. Marvel Studios plans to release roughly seven shows in phase 5, which will span across 2023 and 2024. For comparison, the company had released eight shows across the two years of phase 4.

This year’s Marvel releases on Disney+ include the second season of “What If…?” and “Loki” along with the introduction of shows like “Secret Invasion” and “Ironheart”.

We have reached out to Dinsey for a comment on how it plans to release these shows.

The studio’s release strategy can impact Dinsey+’s business, which reported its first subscriber loss of 2.4 million in the last quarter. While the service gained 200,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, Disney+ Hotstar, its streaming service available in India and parts of Southeast Asia, lost 3.8 million subscribers. That bad performance is largely due to losing out on digital streaming rights for the Indian Premier League cricket tournament.