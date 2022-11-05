Making DAOs accessible for normals on TechCrunch Live

Want to start a DAO? It’s not that hard. Want to join a DAO? It’s even easier, but there are several steps to get connected. Some of those steps are daunting. That’s why Alex Taub started Upstream, which attempts to make starting and onboarding for a DAO much easier. Tune in to the next TechCrunch Live to hear form Alex and investor Karin Klein (Bloomberg Beta) on Upstream’s novel approach to decentralized autonomous organizations.

This TechCrunch Live event opens on November 9 at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT with networking. The interview begins at 12:00 p.m. PDT followed by the TCL Pitch Practice at 12:30 p.m. PDT.

Apply for TCL Pitch Practice by completing this application.

If you haven’t joined us before on Grip — our TCL online platform — click here to register for free and gain access to all TechCrunch Live events, including TechCrunch Live, City Spotlight, Startup Pitch Practice, Networking and other TechCrunch community events, with just one registration.

Already part of the TechCrunch Live on Grip community? Click this link to add this session to your agenda!