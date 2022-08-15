YouTube may launch a channel store for streaming services, report says

YouTube may be looking to launch an online channel store for streaming services through the YouTube app, positioning itself in direct competition with Amazon, Roku, and Apple, three tech giants that each offer its own streaming subscription hubs.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, sources say the company has been working on its channel store for 18 months and plans to roll out the offering this fall. YouTube is apparently in talks with several entertainment companies and is discussing sharing subscription revenue with streaming partners.

The company declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal. TechCrunch also reached out to YouTube for comment but has not yet received a response. (We’ll update if that changes.)

If YouTube were to get a marketplace for streaming services, it would make it easier for subscribers to purchase multiple services through a single app. While YouTube TV already offers its subscribers a way to add services like HBO Max to their streaming package, the new channel store would allow consumers to subscribe to separate streaming services through the main YouTube app.

The move makes a lot of sense for YouTube. Instead of spending tons of money on original content (remember YouTube Originals?), the tech company can provide access to other streaming services and still generate revenue. YouTube would act as a middleman between streamer and subscriber, taking a percentage of the subscription fee.

Plus, with around 2 billion viewers a month, a YouTube channel store would be an enticing partner for streaming services that want to reach more subscribers via the popular entertainment app.

YouTube isn’t the only media company looking to make revenue with streaming services. Roku now provides a premium Paramount+ subscription on the Roku Channel. Today, Walmart announced that it partnered with Paramount+ to give Walmart+ subscribers a Paramount+ Essential subscription at no extra cost.