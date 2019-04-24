Network with CrunchMatch at TC Sessions: Mobility 2019

If you’re planning to attend TC Sessions: Mobility 2019 on July 10, then get ready to network like never before. And by that, we mean easily. TC’s day-long event — dedicated to the future of mobility and transportation — features discussions, demos and workshops with the brightest founders, technologists and investors in these industries.

With more than 1,000 people attending, a simple tool to help you connect with the right people would be awesome. We have just the thing for you. It’s called CrunchMatch and — even better news — it’s free.

CrunchMatch, TechCrunch’s business match-making service, helps you find and network with people based on specific mutual business criteria, goals and interests. Connecting with lots of people may be interesting, but connecting with the right people produces results. CrunchMatch’s automated platform can help you make the most of your limited time.

If you’re not already familiar with CrunchMatch, here’s how it works. Watch for an email to all ticket holders when CrunchMatch goes live. Fill out your profile with your specific details — your role (technologist, founder, investor, etc.) and who you want to connect with. CrunchMatch will make meet-up suggestions, which you can approve or decline.

Wonder if CrunchMatch delivers? Read how CrunchMatch helped Yoolox increase distribution. Save time, save shoe leather and use CrunchMatch for easier, more effective networking.

We can’t wait to see you in San Jose. If you haven’t purchased your ticket yet, do it now before the prices go up. Early-Bird Tickets are available for $195 — you save $100. Students can book a ticket for just $45 here.

Listen up, because we have even more ways to participate in TC Sessions: Mobility 2019.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2019 takes place in San Jose, Calif. on July 10. Join your community, explore the future of mobility and transportation and make productive connections with the influential people who can help you reach your goals.