Amazon expands partnership with retail company Casino Group in France

Casino Group and Amazon announced that they’re expanding their partnership in France. In particular, there will be Amazon lockers in 1,000 supermarkets and smaller grocery stores across France.

Casino Group partnered with Amazon last year to launch Monoprix on Amazon Prime Now. Prime members in Paris can order groceries and other products you’d regularly find in Monoprix supermarkets and get them delivered in just a couple of hours.

And it sounds like this offering is working well, as you’ll find Monoprix on Prime Now in other big cities in France.

In addition to Monoprix, Casino Group is adding Casino-branded items to Amazon, as well as wine sourced by Casino. It’s unclear if those products will be limited to Prime Now or not.

Amazon will take advantage of Casino Group’s large network of stores to add Amazon lockers in 1,000 locations. If you live near a Monoprix, Monop’, Géant, Hyper Casino, Casino Supermarché, Leader Price, Casino shop, Vival or Spar, you can expect to see a locker pretty soon.

Surprisingly, Franprix is not part of the deal, even though they have a ton of stores in dense urban areas.