Bad Lip Reading has held a special place in my heart longer than just about any other YouTube channel. The formula is just too perfect: take a thing we know, blend it up in a stew of uncanny absurdity, and re-release it into the world. They’ve done it with The Hunger Games, the NFL, and now something readers of this site probably know all too well: a live Apple event.

BRB, pre-ordering my Handsome Anthony.