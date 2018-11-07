Volunteer at Disrupt Berlin 2018 and score a free Innovator pass

Looking for a way to experience Disrupt Berlin 2018, but your budget simply won’t cooperate? Sign up as a volunteer, and we’ll thank you with a complimentary Innovator pass good for both days of the show. A lot of work goes into making Disrupt Berlin an outstanding event for every attendee, and this is a great opportunity to learn what it takes to produce an event of this magnitude.

Interested in joining our awesome volunteer squad? Apply right here.

What, exactly do the volunteers do? Excellent question. We might ask you to handle any number of tasks. You might help with pre-marketing activities, scan tickets, work at registration, place signage, stuff goodie bags or direct attendees. We’ll definitely keep you busy, but don’t worry — you’ll still have time to enjoy the show.

Here’s what we require from our volunteers — also known as the fine print.

Submit your volunteer application by 21 November

You must commit to a total of 12 volunteer hours

Attend the mandatory, in-person orientation on Tuesday evening, 27 November at Arena Berlin

You must be available for any assigned shift for the duration of the Disrupt conference starting on Wednesday 28 November and running through Friday 30 November

You provide your own housing and travel

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age

Due to the high volume of applications, we will inform only the people we select as volunteers

That’s all there is to it. Whether you want to be a startup founder, a marketer or an event coordinator, volunteering is a great way to get a behind-the-scenes look at producing a tech conference — and still explore everything Disrupt Berlin has to offer. The deadline for volunteer applications is 21 November. Apply today, and thanks for your help!