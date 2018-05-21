Sign up today: 2-for-1 Innovator passes to Disrupt Berlin

TechCrunch is headed to Germany yet again to host Disrupt Berlin 2018 on November 29-30. We simply love this city’s startup scene, one of the most innovative and fastest-growing in Europe. If you’re a founder, investor, hacker or tech leader, you can’t afford to miss Disrupt Berlin. You also can’t afford to miss our limited-time offer on Innovator passes: two for €695. Sign up for our newsletter, and we’ll notify you when we release them into the wild.

What can you expect at Disrupt Berlin? We pack a lot of amazing programming into our two-day conference. For starters, there’s Startup Alley, the exhibition floor where, last year, more than 400 early-stage startups displayed an incredible array of tech products, services and talent. With more than 2,600 attendees passing through the Alley, you won’t find a better way to get your company in front of investors, potential partners, customers and the media. Who knows, attendees might even choose your startup as a WildCard company, which means you get to compete in the Startup Battlefield.

You know Startup Battlefield, right? That's where you go head-to-head against 15-30 pre-Series A startups and compete for the coveted Disrupt Cup, bragging rights, massive media exposure, investor attention and, oh yeah, a $50,000 equity-free grand prize.

We’re in the process of building out our roster of speakers and, as always, it promises to be an exciting array of European and international tech luminaries, VC experts, movers, makers and shakers determined to push the boundaries of technology. Want to recommend someone as a speaker or a judge? Check out our speaker nomination page.

What do you get with a Disrupt Berlin Innovator pass? We’re so glad you asked. You’ll have access to three distinct stages of content: The Main Stage, the Next Stage and the Q&A Stage. You’ll have full use of the Disrupt attendee list and be able to contact attendees via the Disrupt Mobile App. Plus, you can attend interactive workshops, explore Startup Alley and cut loose (or get down to fun networking) at our TC After Party. And, after the event, you’ll have access to our library of event video content.

Disrupt Berlin takes place on November 29-30, 2018 at the Arena Berlin.

