The internet just crowdfunded billionaire Elon Musk a new couch

Elon Musk, CEO of multiple companies and part of the PayPal mafia, is worth around $20 billion dollars. He doesn’t need a handout. But that didn’t stopped over 72 people from donating money on GoFundMe to buy the man a new couch.

As of publication, over $1000 was raised to gift Musk a better couch, which he said he’s been using during all-nighters while Tesla figures out its Model 3 manufacturing woes. This came to light during a CBS This Morning tour of the company’s Freemont factory.

To be honest, the couch looks horrible. Musk complained about the couch, saying last time he was in the office he slept on the floor because the couch was too narrow. I suspect that couch is about to get more use, too.

Yesterday Tesla announced it was pausing production of its Model 3 sedan.

“Our Model 3 production plan includes periods of planned downtime in both Fremont and Gigafactory 1,” a Tesla spokesperson said back in February and again yesterday to TechCrunch. “These periods are used to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates. This is not unusual and is in fact common in production ramps like this.”

Musk points to what he calls excessive automation as part of the issue with producing the Model 3. Humans are underrated, he said.

Last August, Tesla said it expected to produce 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by the end of 2017. Tesla has since adjusted that number. In January, Tesla said it expects to end this quarter with a weekly rate of 2,500 Model 3 cars, with the goal to hit 5,000 per week by the end of Q2.

Tesla is known for its dedicated fanbase and they’re seemingly cheering him every step along the way. But again, Musk can buy his own damn couch. He doesn’t need your help.