Watch Deadpool introduce the X-Force in new Deadpool 2 trailer

It’s the most anticipated Josh Brolin-starring Marvel movie coming out this year – no, not that one. The one with the dick jokes.

Deadpool 2 arrives in theaters on May 18, and you can check out the longest look we’ve had yet at what’s in store for the highly anticipated sequel above. Looks like it’s not deviating far from the formula of the first, with the exception of Josh Brolin’s Cable messing stuff up with time traveling and Deadpool assembling a team of B heroes to protect a powered kid.

The question is, now that Deadpool’s under the Disney/Marvel umbrella, will anyone address the Thanos/Cable same Brolin thing?