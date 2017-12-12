Box launches new consulting unit to help customers struggling with digital transformation

Box announced a new consulting organization today called Box Transform. It is designed to help companies understand that transformation requires a new way of working and thinking as an organization, beyond simply adopting new technologies like Box.

Box CEO Aaron Levie says that as his company has grown, they see their mission as more than selling software. It’s about helping change the entire way people work and interact with the content they use on a daily basis. Box wants to use its experience working with thousands of customers to help those companies that need an organizational push to get their transformation off the ground.

“From our experience, there is a tremendous amount of optimism around change, but challenges about where to get started. Instead of them shooting arrows in the dark, how do they get started on the most successful path to the fastest transformation we can [help] drive,” Levie told TechCrunch.

In the company’s earnings call at the end of last month, Levie described the new service as a deeper level of consulting than their current consulting offering. “Our customers are looking for us to be their trusted advisor to not only ensure they are incredibly successful in their Box adoption, but also to help them think through their digital transformation for content management and collaboration broadly.” Levie said during the call.

Levie says that the way organizations manage and govern information is going to be core to how they work in the digital age. With Box Transform they get both the Box technology and the deeper help when needed. This is building on top of the core consulting services that Box currently offers.

Those services tend to be more around nuts and bolts kind of implementation problems like moving content from legacy systems and getting Box to communicate with other internal enterprise systems. Box Transform goes beyond that to help companies undergoing a broader organizational shift.

If you are about to change the way you work, it requires more than the pure technology to make that happen, Levie said. He wouldn’t get into how big they intend to make this unit, but did say they will let the customers drive that and that Box will scale it to whatever level the business requires. The new service is available as of today.