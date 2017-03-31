Cloudera posts long-awaited IPO filing

Cloudera, the enterprise big data company that’s received significant backing from Intel, has unveiled its much-anticipated IPO filing.

In the S-1, we get a glance at their financials. Revenue is growing, bringing in $261 for the fiscal year ending in January and $166 million for the same period last year.Losses were $186.32 million, down from $203 million year over year.

Intel invested $740 million into Cloudera at a $4.1 billion valuation in 2014, but Intel’s partnership with the company is more than financial. The filing reveals that Intel and Cloudera share a joint product roadmap that focuses on improving speed and security for processing massive datasets. “Among many tangible examples of joint development, Intel and Cloudera collaborated on optimized data encryption speed through use of arithmetic acceleration built into the Intel Architecture. Intel and Cloudera also collaborated to develop Spot (incubating project), an open source cybersecurity analytics platform built on open data models that provides advanced threat detection using big data analytics and machine learning,” the filing states.

The company has raised $1 billion, dating back to 2008. The filing shows that Intel is the largest shareholder, owning 22% of the company, Accel owns 16.3% and Greylock Partners owns 12.5%.

The last funding round was three years ago, which is longer than most venture-backed companies go with financing on the road to IPO. Both acquisition and IPO rumors swirled about Cloudera over the past several years.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Allen & Co are co-managing the offering. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker “CLDR.”

Due to the JOBS Act, companies typically unveil their filing about 15 days before the investor roadshow. This means that the actual IPO is likely to take place in late April or early May, as long as the company and stock market remain stable.

Cloudera is part of a wave of tech IPOs. Earlier this month, Snap kicked off tech IPOs for the year. Since then we’ve seen Mulesoft and Alteryx debut. We’ve also seeing filings for Yext and Okta, which are expected to debut in the coming weeks.

The success of recent IPOs and the positive performance of the stock market has opened up the “window.” Bankers and companies are comfortable going public, given the strong reception for others in the industry.