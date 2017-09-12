iphone event 2017
Animoji are dumb and I detest them
Apple today announced the digital equivalent of a singing telegram, a perversion of the emoji concept that embodies the worst of both the company’s exclusionary philosophy and the worst of CG animals and excreta. Animoji are dumb and I loathe them. Here’s why. Read More
Apple’s LTE-enabled Watch could be a wearable watershed moment
Apple’s Series 3 smartwatch may look the same on the outside as the previous generation, but what they have inside might help kick the somewhat sleepy wearable category into high gear. To be clear, Apple isn’t the first to put cellular connectivity into a smartwatch — but it is the first to put it into a good smartwatch. Read More
The Apple Watch Series 3 will transform a lot of workouts
Apple’s played it a bit cautiously for the last few Apple Watch upgrades — like many others, the company no doubt understands the limitation of the smartwatch form factors. They’re small, so it’s hard to push things too far. The company also doesn’t have much in the way of competition when it comes to market share — the Apple Watch is the rare bright spot in… Read More
The iPhone 8 is the Apple phone for the rest of us
I heard some exchanges among attendees at today’s big Apple event that the iPhone 8 is a 7s in all but name. The sentiment isn’t too far off. Sure, it’s a bit of a dig, but it’s hard to argue the fact that the new phones are mostly refinements of their predecessor. But when you’re building on a foundation like the iPhone 7, that’s not really a bad thing. Read More
The iPhone X is Apple’s best phone ever
All these years, it seems, Apple’s been holding something back. There are, after all, certain real-world applications one must take into account: mass manufacturing and pricing being the big two. On the iPhone’s 10th anniversary, Apple asks the question of what happens when you throw all that out the window? The answer is the iPhone X. Read More
Apple brings face-tracking to ARKit on iPhone X
While many expected Apple to push AR capabilities as the hallmark features for newly introduced iDevices, in reality, ARKit was largely a footnote in today’s Apple event as the company focused the bulk of attention on features like Face ID and Animoji. The most notable ARKit announcement was that Apple will be bringing face-tracking support to the AR platform on iPhone X. Read More
Everything Apple announced at its iPhone X keynote
Apple’s September event is always a big one. And this year is no different. There were new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and even a new Apple TV. Surprisingly, Apple announced not one, not two but three different iPhone models — including a mysterious iPhone X. In case you missed it, here’s everything Apple announced today. Read More
The iPhone lineup just got really compleX
Steve Jobs said “Simple can be harder than complex,” so it looks like Apple is taking the easy route. Customers will now have to choose between 8 different iPhones with today’s addition of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X. That’s a tons of specs and options to compare, and we’re not even talking about color or storage size. Read More
How Apple TV 4K could outpace competition from Roku, Amazon and more
The Apple TV 4K is here, and it has both 4K resolution and HDR support, which means it can work with the latest TVs, projectors and content formats for better pictures, brighter colors and generally improved visuals. But neither 4K nor HDR are new tricks, and in fact this basically means Apple is catching up with a mature field where streaming customers have a lot of existing options. Read More
All the videos from Apple’s iPhone event
In case you happened to miss the presentation of Apple’s latest iGear, we’ve got your back. The company today announced Apple Watch Series 3, a new 4K Apple TV, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, as well as the much-rumored iPhone X (pronounced “ten”). As Apple is wont to do, the company peppered videos into the presentation. Some were straight-up advertisements, others… Read More
Apple slides through its iPhone X event without any major surprises for Wall Street
We’ve noted before that Apple tends to follow a pretty consistent trend: the company has a big iPhone event, and the stock price doesn’t really do all that much because everyone knows what to expect. That was particularly true in today’s case, as we knew pretty much everything about both new iPhones — and it means that Apple was able to play out the story that it set… Read More
Apple is releasing macOS High Sierra on September 25
Apple has been hard at work on four different operating systems — iOS, tvOS, watchOS and macOS. And the company just updated its website after its iPhone launch event. It now says that macOS High Sierra is going to come out on September 25. macOS didn’t get any love this time around as the company didn’t even mention High Sierra once. Maybe there wasn’t enough time. Read More
iPhone X basically has a Kinect on the front to enable FaceID
It remains to be seen whether Apple’s FaceID will be as convenient as TouchID (it already failed on stage), but at the very least we can’t accuse Apple of not dedicating enough hardware to the task. The front of the new iPhone X has a full-on depth-sensing system much like that of the original Kinect. The prominent cutout on top hides more than a selfie camera — it has a pair… Read More
Face ID is replacing Touch ID on the new iPhone X
Apple just introduced the new iPhone X, and the full edge-to-edge screen means no more home button. No more home button means no more Touch ID, since that’s where Apple put the fingerprint scanner in older phones. So to keep your phone secure Apple is introducing Face ID, which lets you unlock your phone by just looking at it. This new scanning feature also replaces Touch ID for Apple… Read More
Apple says the iPhone X battery lasts 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7
Apple showed off the next-generation iPhone today, called the iPhone X, which included a slew of updates and a big boost to its power and cameras — which, of course, would do some damage to your battery. Still, Eddy Cue on stage said the iPhone X has an additional two hours of battery life. That’s likely thanks to being more power-efficient with its new A11 Bionic processor and… Read More
Apple announces a wireless charging case for the AirPods
Apple announced the AirPods at the iPhone 7 launch event; a year later, the company is already updating its wireless earbuds — well at least its case. Even though the AirPods are still backordered in most stores, the company just announced a new optional charging case. The AirPods case still works and looks more or less the same. But the indicator light is now outside of the case so that… Read More
The iPhone X will include animoji, emojis animated based on your facial expressions
Apple demonstrated a new type of emoji today at its press event unveiling the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The iPhone X includes a new facial camera system that allows for practical applications like unlocking your phone (and payments) with your face. It’s also used for something that looks fun and maybe a little creepy — it can track your facial expressions and use them to animate… Read More
Face ID will work with Apple Pay, third-party apps
Goodbye fingers, hello faces. With the introduction of Face ID, and the removal of the Touch ID button, Apple today confirmed speculation about its next generation of on-device authentication when it comes to paying for things: You will now be able to buy goods using your new iPhone X, authenticating your identity with facial recognition. Apple detailed the new iPhone X on stage today at the… Read More
The iPhone is officially getting wireless charging
It’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally happening: the iPhone is getting wireless charging. Apple just announced as much while debuting the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Perhaps most interesting: Apple didn’t go and make an all new standard here. They’re using Qi (pronounced “Chee”) — an open standard that has been in the works for nearly a decade. Read More
This is the iPhone X
Today, Apple introduced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. But in true Apple fashion, Tim Cook promised us “one more thing.” Ten years after Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone, Apple is introducing the iPhone X. And, by the way, it’s pronounced “ten.” So what does a decade of iPhone innovation look like? Read More