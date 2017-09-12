Apple says the iPhone X battery lasts 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7

Apple showed off the next-generation iPhone today, called the iPhone X, which included a slew updates and a big boost to its power and cameras — which, of course, would do some damage to your battery.

Still, Eddy Cue on stage said the iPhone X has an additional two hours of battery life. That’s likely thanks to being more power efficient with its new A11 Bionic processor and other updates. But this is a natural response to the kind of power creep that the new iPhones have and the limitations of battery technology today. Of course, we’ll see this in practice when the phones end up in our hands to see if it matches up to Apple’s claims.

To reduce the friction of keeping your phone charged, Apple also included wireless charging — including a kind of awkward-looking mat that you can drop all your Apple devices to charge simultaneously. Apple got rid of the headphone jack in the iPhone 7, giving it a single port which is probably going to end up sitting in on your desk with a charging cable plugged.

So this is probably an attempt to kill two birds with one stone: spend less time charging your phone, and use that port for something else with wireless charging.

The iPhone X is coming out later this year and is priced at $999. Be sure to check out the rest of the details on our iPhone event live blog.