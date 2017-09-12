The iPhone is officially getting wireless charging

It’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally happening: the iPhone is getting wireless charging.

Apple just announced as much while debuting the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

Perhaps most interesting: Apple didn’t go and make an all new standard here. They’re using Qi (pronounced “Chee”) — an open standard that has been in the works for nearly a decade. As Android fans will be quick to point out, it’s the same standard used in many an Android handset to date.

That’s good news because lots of Qi chargers are already out there; many cars sold in the past few years, for example, have Qi charging pads built in. There are tons of third party Qi chargers already on the market. Hell, Ikea even makes furniture with Qi chargers built-in. At least as far as we know so far, all those chargers should now work on the iPhone.