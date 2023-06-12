Amazon Freevee to get 23 free ad-supported TV channels, including ‘Cake Boss,’ ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ and more

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and MGM have reached a deal with Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) to bring 23 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to the streaming service, the companies announced Monday.

The new agreement will help Amazon reach its goal of growing Freevee’s slate of FAST channels by 75% in 2023. There are currently over 280 channels available on the platform.

Over the next few months, Freevee will launch 11 WBD channels, such as “Cake Boss,” “Say Yes to the Dress,” “Extreme Couponing,” “Ghost Brothers,” “Paranormal Lockdown” and more. The “Cake Boss” and “Say Yes to the Dress” channels have already been available on Roku and Tubi, two streaming services that struck similar deals with WBD back in January.

Freevee will also add 12 MGM FAST channels, including “The Pink Panther,” “Stargate,” “MGM Presents” and “The Outer Limits.” When Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, the company received access to over 21,000 titles. Recently, the company launched Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, marking the first time that Amazon has licensed original content like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to third parties.

Amazon’s announcement of the new FAST channels comes on the heels of the company adding more than 100 Amazon Original series to Freevee, including hit shows like “Reacher,” “Upload,” “The Terminal List,” “Goliath” and “The Wheel of Time,” among others.

Freevee also recently released 10 channels from Lionsgate, which include “Are We There Yet?,” “Anger Management” and “Nashville. A “Ghost Hunters” FAST channel will arrive on the service in a few weeks.