Rivian is building Lincoln an all-electric vehicle

Lincoln Motor’s first all-electric vehicle is coming from Rivian .

Lincoln, the luxury brand under Ford, said Wednesday the two companies will work together to develop an “all-new” electric vehicle. This electric vehicle, or at least the intent to build it, was announced in April as part of Ford’s $500 million investment in Rivian . But until now, it wasn’t clear what that vehicle would be and under what brand.

Rivian confirmed the announcement and didn’t provide further details.

Lincoln has produced two plug-in hybrid vehicles, the Aviator and Corsair Grand Touring, which it unveiled in November at the LA Auto Show. But it has never produced an all-electric vehicle.

The Lincoln battery electric vehicle will be built off of Rivian’s flexible skateboard platform.

“Working with Rivian marks a pivotal point for Lincoln as we move toward a future that includes fully electric vehicles,” said Joy Falotico, president of the Lincoln Motor Company said in a statement. “This vehicle will take Quiet Flight to a new place — zero emissions, effortless performance and connected and intuitive technology. It’s going to be stunning.”

Lincoln has been focused on whetting consumers’ appetite for SUVs over the past three years a strategy that has helped global SUV sales grow 7% year over year, according to the company.

Lincoln didn’t say what kind of vehicle Rivian will build, but based on its trajectory the past several years it will likely be an SUV.

The addition of the luxury EV will mean the death of the MKZ sedan. Production of the MKZ sedan will end this year in order for the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico to prepare for production of new Ford vehicles, the company said.