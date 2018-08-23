Watch DJI unveil the Mavic 2 drone today

After delays, DJI is finally ready to take the wraps off of the next generation Mavic drone. We’ve already seen bits and pieces of what the company’s offering with the new folding drone, which appears to be focused on bigger and better imaging.

It’s been a full two years since the company transformed its consumer drone line, so hopefully it will have even more in store with this new model. And if the last few events are any indication, there may be some surprises along the way, as well.

We’ll be at the event today in New York City, but you can follow along from home as well, by bookmarking DJI’s site. The big event kicks off at 10:00AM ET, 7:00AM PT.