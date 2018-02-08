Microsoft Build will run from May 7 to 9 in Seattle, will overlap with Google I/O

Scheduling tech conferences is hard, especially in May, when seemingly every company wants to hold a major event, including Google and Microsoft. Typically, Google I/O and Microsoft Build, the flagship developer conferences for both companies, happen within a week or two of each other in May. But not this year.

Microsoft today announced that its Build conference in Seattle will run from May 7 to 9. Google I/O is scheduled to run from May 8 to May 10. That’s not ideal.

Microsoft Build returns to Seattle May 7-9, 2018. Developers, join us as we explore the future of technology. #MSBuild https://t.co/e6X6Vejr77 pic.twitter.com/zf660MM3cI — Microsoft (@Microsoft) February 8, 2018

Google probably put Microsoft in a tough spot given that it announced its dates first. Both companies use these events to make major announcements that affect both their respective developer communities and their users. Last year, for example, Microsoft used Build to announce both new developer and cloud tools, as well as the latest version of Windows 10.

By scheduling Build right before I/O, Microsoft clearly hopes to steal some thunder from Google.

Most attendees probably only attend one of these shows, so that shouldn’t be an issue for most. Microsoft typically schedules two days of keynotes for Build, though, so May 8 will be an interesting day for the tech press if both Google and Microsoft hold dueling keynotes on that day.

Registration for Build will open on February 15. Developers who want to be in the running for a ticket for Google I/O will have to put their hat in the ring between February 22 and 27.

Featured Image: Bloomberg/Getty Images