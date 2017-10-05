Digital magazine platform Issuu adds support for subscriptions and single-issue sales

Issuu is giving publishers another way to make money from the digital magazines published on its platform.

Previously, they could monetize their magazines through advertising or by using the content to drive purchases elsewhere. Now, Issuu is enabling digital sales, which means publishers can charge their readers for subscriptions and single issues.

CEO Joe Hyrkin said that many Issuu publishers have been “cobbling together” different payment systems. With Issuu Digital Sales (which it’s launching in partnership with Stripe), there’s one platform they can use to accept payments on their websites, on social media and on Issuu itself.

In addition, Issuu allows publishers to test out different prices. Since all the content on Issuu has been free until now, Hyrkin suggested that experimentation will be key, as publishers figure out what kinds of content readers will want to pay for and what to continue publishing for free.

“We think that we’re going to see is just more — more content publishers creating more kinds of content,” he said.

Issuu Digital Sales is currently in private beta, but the company plans to make it available to all publishers in its Premium and Optimum tiers. The company will take a 30 percent fee for each transaction.

Featured Image: Issuu