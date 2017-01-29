Gillmor Gang: Get In Line
As Sequoia upped investments abroad, other Valley VCs scaled back
The Gillmor Gang — Keith Teare, Frank Radice, Kevin Marks, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Saturday, January 28, 2017. As Frank Radice says: The word “media” comes from “mediate” which is something in between what this guy says and this guy hears. In this gulf lies the vast stew of fake news and wrist supercomputers; now what?
@stevegillmor, @kevinmarks, @fradice, @kteare
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
0
SHARES