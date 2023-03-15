The trailer for “BlackBerry” just dropped, and you have to watch it

Everyone has a story about their first BlackBerry. But no one cares if you had a 6230, Bold 9700, or, 7130e. They were groundbreaking phones for a time, and this upcoming movie gives a backstory. It stars Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton, and I think it answers why the BlackBerry service used to crash all the time.

The movie is based on 2015 book “Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry”. It’s scheduled for a theatrical release on May 12, 2023.