AI

Google TalkBack will use Gemini to describe images for blind people

At the Google I/O 2024 developer conference on Tuesday, the company announced that it will be using Gemini Nano to help describe images in an Android feature coming later this year.

Brian Heater

Comment

Image Credits: Google

At the Google I/O 2024 developer conference on Tuesday, the company announced that it will be using Gemini Nano to help describe images in an Android feature coming later this year.

The company announced that Gemini Nano capabilities are coming to the company’s accessibility feature, TalkBack. This is a great example of a company using generative AI to open its software to more users.

Gemini Nano is the smallest version of Google’s LLM-based platform, designed to be run entirely on-device. That means it doesn’t require a network connection to run. Here the program will be used to create aural descriptions of objects for low vision and blind users.

In the above pop-up, TalkBack refers to the article of clothing as, “A close-up of a black and white gingham dress. The dress is short, with a collar and long sleeves. It is tied at the waist with a big bow.”

According to the company, TalkBack users encounter around 90 or so unlabeled images per day. Using LLMs, the system will be able to offer insight into content, potentially forgoing the need for someone to input that information manually.

“This update will help fill in missing information,” Android ecosystem president, Sameer Samat, noted, “whether it’s more details about what’s in a photo that family or friends sent or the style and cut of clothes when shopping online.”

The device will be arriving on Android later this year. Assuming it works as well as it does in the demo, this could be a game changer for blind people and those with low vision.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , , ,
AI

Google TalkBack will use Gemini to describe images for blind people

Brian Heater
12 seconds ago

This is a great example of a company using generative AI to open its software to more users.

Google TalkBack will use Gemini to describe images for blind people
Image Credits: Google
AI

Google launches Firebase Genkit, a new open source framework for building AI-powered apps

Frederic Lardinois
27 seconds ago

Firebase Genkit is an open source framework that enables developers to quickly build AI into new and existing applications.

Google launches Firebase Genkit, a new open source framework for building AI-powered apps
AI

Google is building its Gemini Nano AI model into Chrome on the desktop

Frederic Lardinois
1 min ago

This will enable developers to use the on-device model to power their own AI features.

Google is building its Gemini Nano AI model into Chrome on the desktop
AI

Circle to Search is now a better homework helper

Sarah Perez
2 mins ago

Google’s Circle to Search feature will now be able to solve more complex problems across psychics and math word problems. 

Circle to Search is now a better homework helper
AI

Google experiments with using video to search, thanks to Gemini AI

Sarah Perez
2 mins ago

People can now search using a video they upload combined with a text query to get an AI overview of the answers they need.

Google experiments with using video to search, thanks to Gemini AI
AI

Google will soon start using GenAI to organize some search results pages

Frederic Lardinois
5 mins ago

A search results page based on generative AI as its ranking mechanism will have wide-reaching consequences for online publishers.

Google will soon start using GenAI to organize some search results pages
Apps

Google is adding more AI to its search results

Ivan Mehta
7 mins ago

Google has built a custom Gemini model for search to combine real-time information, Google’s ranking, long context and multimodal features.

Google is adding more AI to its search results
Enterprise

Google’s next-gen TPUs promise a 4.7x performance boost

Frederic Lardinois
7 mins ago

At its Google I/O developer conference, Google on Tuesday announced the next generation of its Tensor Processing Units (TPU) AI chips.

Google’s next-gen TPUs promise a 4.7x performance boost
AI

Google reveals plans for upgrading AI in the real world through Gemini Live at Google I/O 2024

Kyle Wiggers
9 mins ago

Google is upgrading Gemini, its AI-powered chatbot, with features aimed at making the experience more ambient and contextually useful.

Google reveals plans for upgrading AI in the real world through Gemini Live at Google I/O 2024
AI

Google’s image-generating AI gets an upgrade

Kyle Wiggers
10 mins ago

Veo can generate few-seconds-long 1080p video clips given a text prompt.

Google’s image-generating AI gets an upgrade
AI

Google’s generative AI can now analyze hours of video

Kyle Wiggers
13 mins ago

At Google I/O, Google announced upgrades to Gemini 1.5 Pro, including a bigger context window. .

Google’s generative AI can now analyze hours of video
AI

Google Photos introduces an AI search feature, ‘Ask Photos’

Sarah Perez
31 mins ago

The AI upgrade will make finding the right content more intuitive and less of a manual search process.

Google Photos introduces an AI search feature, ‘Ask Photos’
Hardware

Google I/O 2024: Everything announced so far

Christine Hall
38 mins ago

Here are quick hits of the biggest news from the keynote as they are announced.

Google I/O 2024: Everything announced so far
Apps

Apple touts stopping $1.8BN in App Store fraud last year in latest pitch to developers

Natasha Lomas
56 mins ago

Apple released new data about anti-fraud measures related to its operation of the iOS App Store on Tuesday morning, trumpeting a claim that it stopped over $7 billion in “potentially…

Apple touts stopping $1.8BN in App Store fraud last year in latest pitch to developers
Apps

Expedia starts testing AI-powered features for search and travel planning

Ivan Mehta
56 mins ago

Online travel agency Expedia is testing an AI assistant that bolsters features like search, itinerary building, trip planning, and real-time travel updates.

Expedia starts testing AI-powered features for search and travel planning
Fintech

Inside TabaPay’s drama-filled decision to abandon its plans to buy Synapse’s assets

Mary Ann Azevedo
56 mins ago

Welcome to TechCrunch Fintech! This week, we look at the drama around TabaPay deciding to not buy Synapse’s assets, as well as stocks dropping for a couple of fintechs, Monzo raising…

Inside TabaPay’s drama-filled decision to abandon its plans to buy Synapse’s assets
Security

Threat actor scraped Dell support tickets, including customer phone numbers

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
1 hour ago

The person who claimed to have stolen the physical addresses of 49 million Dell customers appears to have taken more data from a different Dell portal, TechCrunch has learned. The…

Threat actor scraped Dell support tickets, including customer phone numbers
Social

On Elon’s whim, X now treats ‘cisgender’ as a slur

Amanda Silberling
1 hour ago

If you write the words “cis” or “cisgender” on X, you might be served this full-screen message: “This post contains language that may be considered a slur by X and…

On Elon’s whim, X now treats ‘cisgender’ as a slur
AI

Google I/O 2024: Watch the AI reveals live

Brian Heater
2 hours ago

The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday and will offer glimpses into the latest versions of Android, Wear OS and Android TV.

Google I/O 2024: Watch the AI reveals live
Social

Meta is shutting down Workplace, its enterprise communications business

Ingrid Lunden
2 hours ago

Facebook once had big ambitions to be a major player in enterprise communication and productivity, but today the social network’s parent company Meta will be closing a very significant chapter…

Meta is shutting down Workplace, its enterprise communications business
Social

Meta’s Oversight Board overturns takedown decision for Pakistan child abuse documentary

Jagmeet Singh
3 hours ago

The Oversight Board has overturned Meta’s decision to take down a documentary revealing the identities of child abuse victims in Pakistan.

Meta’s Oversight Board overturns takedown decision for Pakistan child abuse documentary
Enterprise

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down

Kyle Wiggers
4 hours ago

Adam Selipsky is stepping down from his role as CEO of Amazon Web Services, Amazon has confirmed to TechCrunch.  In a memo shared internally by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and…

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down
Startups

David Sacks reveals Glue, the AI company he’s been teasing on his All In podcast

Marina Temkin
6 hours ago

VC and podcaster David Sacks has revealed a new AI chat app called Glue that fixes “Slack channel fatigue,” he says.

David Sacks reveals Glue, the AI company he’s been teasing on his All In podcast
Startups

After surpassing $100M in ARR, Harness grabs a $150M line of credit

Ron Miller
6 hours ago

Harness isn’t founder Jyoti Bansal’s first startup. He sold AppDynamics to Cisco for $3.7 billion in 2017, the week it was supposed to go public. His latest venture has raised…

After surpassing $100M in ARR, Harness grabs a $150M line of credit
Enterprise

Google I/O 2024: What to expect

Brian Heater
6 hours ago

You can expect plenty of AI, but probably not a lot of hardware.

Google I/O 2024: What to expect
Transportation

Waymo’s robotaxis under investigation after crashes and traffic mishaps

Sean O'Kane
7 hours ago

The company’s autonomous vehicles have had a number of misadventures lately, involving driving into construction sites.

Waymo’s robotaxis under investigation after crashes and traffic mishaps
AI

OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: Watch the GPT-4o reveal and demo here

Anthony Ha
8 hours ago

The company is describing the event as “a chance to demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.”

OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: Watch the GPT-4o reveal and demo here
Startups

Sona, a frontline workforce management platform, raises $27.5M with eyes on US expansion

Paul Sawers
8 hours ago

Sona, a workforce management platform for frontline employees, has raised $27.5 million in a Series A round of funding. More than two-thirds of the U.S. workforce are reportedly in frontline…

Sona, a frontline workforce management platform, raises $27.5M with eyes on US expansion
Commerce

Uber to acquire Foodpanda’s Taiwan unit from Delivery Hero for $950M in cash 

Kate Park
8 hours ago

Uber Technologies announced Tuesday that it will buy the Taiwan unit of Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda for $950 million in cash. The deal is part of Uber Eats’ strategy to expand…

Uber to acquire Foodpanda’s Taiwan unit from Delivery Hero for $950M in cash 
Venture

Paris-based VC firm Blisce launches climate tech fund with a target of $160M

Romain Dillet
10 hours ago

Paris-based Blisce has become the latest VC firm to launch a fund dedicated to climate tech. It plans to raise as much as €150M (about $162M).

Paris-based VC firm Blisce launches climate tech fund with a target of $160M