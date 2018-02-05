Get your first look at ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ in the new trailer

Alden Ehrenreich seems to basically channel Harrison Ford in a couple of scenes in this brand new short teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is coming out May 25 in the U.S. He nails the instant, ‘just a good dude’ grin that Ford brought to bear on Solo in the original trilogy.

As for the rest of it, what we seem to have is a heist movie, although that point isn’t overly dwelled upon in the trailer above. Mostly it comes through from Woody Harrelson’s proclamation, a few slick looking character introduction scenes and some group shots of the assembled team narrowly escaping fire and fury. Also there’s at least one droid friend.

Tbh it’s not a trailer that blew me away, but it’s also not one that was me worried. If Solo can manage to be a fun, fast-paced movie with likable characters and a halfway-decent storyline, that’s all anybody really needs from it.