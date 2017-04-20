Listen up, investors at Disrupt NY 2017. This one’s for you.

We’re thrilled to announce that you can now peruse all of the companies that will be on display in the Startup Alley at Disrupt NY 2017 on our handy Startup Alley Hub.

In addition to being a fantastic resource, the site is mobile-friendly so you can easily view info on all of your favorite Alley companies right from your mobile device at the conference.

The hub is separated into days and categories, so you can see all of the e-commerce companies that will be on display on day 1 of the conference, for example, making it simple to keep track of the companies you’re interested in talking to.

Each company on the hub has a profile that contains information about the company and their product or service, as well as any investors in the company thus far and how much money they’ve raised to date. The profile also contains contact information for the company’s founders and other representatives so you have all the information you need to get in touch right at your fingertips.

And if you’re so inclined you can share interesting company profiles with your followers on social media sites with the share buttons on the left side of each company profile.

We wanted to make it easy for all the investors at Disrupt to learn more about the companies they’ll be connecting with in Startup Alley and Hardware Alley, and we think the Startup Alley hub is a pivotal resource for you as you plan your days at the show.

Speaking of the show, Disrupt NY 2017 takes place May 15-17 at Manhattan’s Pier 36, and we can’t wait to see all of you VCs, entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts at the show.

