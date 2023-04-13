A comprehensive list of 2023 tech layoffs From major layoffs at Google, Amazon and Microsoft to small fintech startups and apps

Last year’s techwide reckoning continues. In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo and Zoom. Startups, too, have announced cuts across all sectors, from crypto to enterprise SaaS.

The reasoning behind these workforce reductions follows a common script, citing the macroeconomic environment and a need to find discipline on a tumultuous path to profitability. Still, tracking the layoffs helps us to understand the impact on innovation, which companies are facing tough pressures and who is available to hire for the businesses lucky to be growing right now. It also, unfortunately, serves as a reminder of the human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles may be changing from here.

Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that have occurred in 2023, to be updated monthly. If you have a tip on a layoff, contact us here. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact us here.

The running total of layoffs for 2023 based on full months to date is 168,243, according to Layoffs.fyi. Tech layoffs conducted to date this year currently exceed the total number of tech layoffs in 2022, according to the data in the tracker.

April 2023

Announced April 13th that it has laid off 201 employees, about 4% of its workforce. This is the third time the Seattle-based real estate company has reduced its workforce since June.

Bloomberg reported on April 3 that Apple is laying off a small number of roles on its corporate retail teams.

March 2023

Announced on March 31, Netflix confirms a “handful of layoffs,” which includes two longtime executives. The exact number of layoffs is unclear. Netflix is scheduled to report Q1 2023 results on April 18.

Announced March 30 that it is letting go of about 200 employees, or 6% of its workforce. The company had laid off 200 U.S. employees back in November.

Announced March 30 that it has laid off more than 350 roles, or 12% of its workforce — just over four months after cutting about 350 roles in November.

Announced March 29 that it laid off 30% of its workforce in Q1 2023.

Announced March 28 that it is laying off 1,300 employees, or 18% of its workforce, to be completed by the end of Q2 2023.

Announced on March 28 that it has eliminated over 100 jobs in the South Asian market, laying off virtually its entire engineering team in India. A GitHub spokesperson told TechCrunch that the layoff is part of the streamlining effort the firm had disclosed in February to cut roughly 10% of its workforce by end of Q1 2023.

On March 27 in an internal memo to employees, Disney revealed there will be three rounds of layoffs, the first beginning this week. The job cuts will impact approximately 7,000 employees, which was announced in February.

On March 24, Bloomberg reported that more layoffs could be on the way at Salesforce, quoting chief operating officer Brian Millham, who indicated that the company could be adding to the ongoing job cutting at the CRM leader and in tech in general. If the layoffs happen, it would come on top of the 10% cut in January.

Announced March 23 that it plans to cut 19,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its workforce.

Announced March 22 that it will lay off 2,200 employees, or 15% of its staff.

Announced March 22 that it has laid off 27% of its staff, approximately 100 employees.

Announced March 20 that it will lay off 400 employees.

Announced March 20 another round of substantial layoffs, this time 9,000 people are set to lose their jobs. TechCrunch is hearing that around 10% of today’s total came from AWS. As part of the new round of layoffs, Amazon is shutting down DPReview.

Announced March 20 that it has laid off at least 100 employees, about 2% of the company’s workforce.

Announced March 16 that it has cut 15% of staff, or 42 people.

Announced March 15 that it has laid off 140 of its staff across all teams.

As a part of its recent announcement to layoff 10,000 people, Microsoft laid off an entire team dedicated to guiding AI innovation that leads to ethical, responsible and sustainable outcomes. On March 27, Microsoft laid off 559 workers from its Bellevue and Redmond operations.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed rumors March 14 that the company will be cutting 10,000 people from its workforce and around 5,000 open roles that it had yet to fill.

Announced March 13 that it will impact 20% of staff, or 17 team members.

Salesforce first announced that it was laying off 10% of the workforce in January, but some employees didn’t know until February. The week of March 10, more employees are just learning they have been laid off. Salesforce confirmed that these layoffs were part of the 10%.

Announced on March 6, Atlassian is laying off about 500 employees, or 5% of its total workforce.

Announced on March 6, the company laid off 475 employees, or 8% of its total workforce.

The Nigerian B2B e-commerce platform had a headcount of more than 2,000 before a first round of layoffs in September 2022. Alerzo has laid off 15% of its full-time workforce, the company confirmed on March 6, leaving about 800 employees at the startup.

Announced March 1, the company is letting go 15% of it’s workforce — roughly 285 employees.

Announced March 1, Alphabet’s Waymo issued a second round of layoffs this year. Combined with the initial cuts in January, the self-driving technology company has let go of 8%, or 209 employees, of its workforce.

Announced on March 1, the company laid off about 4% of its global workforce — approximately 500 employees.

February 2023

Announced on February 26, the company laid off more than 200 employees, including Esther Crawford, Haraldur Thorleifsson and Leah Culver. Since Musk took over Twitter in October last year, the company’s headcount has fallen by more than 70%.

Announced February 24, Poshmark confirmed with TechCrunch that less than 2% of its workforce was affected, primarily in the U.S. The company employs roughly 800+ employees.

We do not have an exact figure of how many Green Labs plans to lay off its staff. Green Labs confirmed to TechCrunch that it is conducting a round of layoffs that could impact at least 50% of its workforce.

Announced on February 20, the African cross-border payments platform conducted a second round of layoffs just 10 weeks after it cut approximately 12.5% of its workforce. Chipper Cash relieved almost one-third of its workforce, about 100 employees.

On February 17 the company confirmed laying off 129 people.

Announced February 16 that it cut 20% of its staff, or more than 900 positions across its 11 markets, in Q4 of 2022.

Announced on February 16 that it is shuttering its Atlanta office and laying off workers as part of restructuring. This is the third time in less than a year that the company has laid off workers.

Announced on February 15 that it will impact 4% of its global workforce — or more than 100 employees.

Announced on February 13 that it will lay off 7% of its workforce, roughly 85 employees.

Announced on February 13 that it will impact around 17% of its global workforce, about 1,400 people.

Announced February 9, 10% of its staff will be impacted through the end of the company’s fiscal year. Before this announcement, which was first reported by Fortune, GitHub had about 3,000 employees.

Announced on February 9, 20% of its staff, impacting 1,600 employees in its adtech business. Yahoo is the parent company to TechCrunch.

Announced February 9 that it’s reducing its headcount by 7%. The round of redundancies will impact around 114 people, though that specific figure is dependent on its actual headcount as of February 9.

Announced on February 8 that it is reducing its staff by 19%, or about 500 employees, and shutting down its crypto unit.

Announced the cut of 15% of its staff, or 1,300 people on February 7.

VinFast has not shared how many employees have been cut, but a LinkedIn post from a former employee said “nearly 35 roles” were affected. Announced on February 6.

Announced February 6, impacting 6,650 people, or 5% of worldwide workforce.

Announced February 2, 10% of staff — about 42 employees.

Announced February 2, 150 employees impacted. This is the second job-cutting move within weeks of the first round in December 2022.

Announced on February 1, cutting 6% of its workforce for the second time in less than a year.

January 2023

Announced on January 31, cutting 65 jobs, or about 5% of its 1,300-person workforce. First reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Announced on January 31, impacting 8% of its staff — about 960 people.

Impacting another 500 employees announced on January 31. The company said this new set of layoffs will be spread across the first two quarters of 2023.

Reportedly affecting 20% of its staff, over 100 employees, Bloomberg reported first.

Announced on January 30, about 2,000 full-time employees, or 7% of its workforce, were affected.

Announced on January 30, with a newly appointed CEO, slashing 50% of its workforce — 800 employees globally.

The self-driving technology unit under Alphabet quietly laid off workers on January 24, according to The Information and several posts on LinkedIn and Blind. It’s not yet clear how many of Waymo’s staff will be affected.

Announced on January 23, impacting around 6% of its global workforce — around 600 employees.

Google’s parent company announced laying off 6% of its global workforce on January 21, equating to 12,000 employees. These cuts impact divisions such as Area 120, the Google in-house incubator and Alphabet’s robotics division, Intrinsic.

The entertainment company announced an unspecified number of employees impacted across multiple properties on January 20. According to a report by Variety, the company employs around 500 people, and the layoffs have affected roughly 10% of its staff across different sites.

Announced plans to lay off 380 jobs on January 20 and shut down its meat marketplace.

Announced on January 18, 10% of its global workforce, about 450 people were let go.

As announced on January 18, 10,000 employees will be impacted.

Laid off 70% of its workforce on January 18.

Announced on January 17, impacting 30% of staff across all teams.

Announced on January 15, ShareChat laid off 20% of its workforce — or over 400 employees — just a month after eliminating more than 100 roles.

Announced on January 12 a 40% reduction of its U.S. and China workforce, or around 120 people.

Alphabet’s robot software firm, Intrinsic, is laying off 40 employees TechCrunch confirmed on January 12. Amounting to around 20% of the headcount.

The fintech startup offering debit cards to kids laid off 104 employees on January 12, or over 21% of its total headcount of 485 employees.

Learning navigation platform Career Karma laid off another 22 people on January 12 across its global and domestic workforce.

Announced on January 12 plans to lay off about 10% of its management staff on January 20.

Reported on January 11 that it will lay off 7% of it’s workforce, or 450 staffers globally.

Announced on January 11, the equity management platform cut 10% of its staff. Judging by LinkedIn data, the layoff could have impacted around 200 employees.

Impacting 33 staff members on January 11.

To cut 950 jobs, or about 20% of its workforce, and shut down “several” projects, announced on January 10. This is the second round of major layoffs at the crypto exchange, which eliminated 18% of its workforce, or nearly 1,100 jobs last June.

The NFT marketplace is cutting 30% of its staff, announced on January 6.

Announced on January 5, eliminating more than 18,000 roles. This announcement extends a previously announced round of layoffs in November of 2022. On January 19, the company announced it would end AmazonSmile.

Announced on January 4 that it’s cutting 10% of its workforce, impacting more than 7,000 employees. A month later, some Salesforce employees had just found out they were also a part of the 10% layoff announcement.

Announced on January 4, cutting 11% of its workforce.