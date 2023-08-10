UK cybersecurity giant NCC Group is making more layoffs

U.K. cybersecurity giant NCC Group has confirmed it’s making more layoffs, just months after it slashed its workforce by 7%.

The Manchester, U.K.-based company is undergoing its second round of layoffs in just six months, a person with knowledge of the matter told TechCrunch. NCC Group confirmed that it’s making a “small number” of layoffs in a statement sent to TechCrunch, but declined to say how many employees are affected by the cuts.

“As set out earlier this year, we have a renewed global strategy in response to changing market dynamics and client demands. These macro forces are affecting the industry as a whole, which is why we must establish strong foundations for the future,” said an NCC spokesperson, who repeatedly declined to be named when asked by TechCrunch. “Regrettably, this means that a relatively small number of our talented colleagues are in consultation and some based in North America have already left NCC Group.”

The layoffs come after NCC in February announced plans to cut 125 employees based in the U.K. and North America.

NCC Group is one of many cybersecurity companies to make layoffs in recent months.

Cybersecurity giant Rapid7 this week announced plans to lay off 18% of its workforce, affecting more than 400 global employees, as it posted a $67 million second quarter loss.

Bug bounty platform HackerOne also last announced plans to lay off 12% of its workforce, and pen testing firm Bishop Fox laid off around 50 employees, or 13% of its workforce, in May.

