More layoffs at Twitter, and loyalist Esther Crawford isn’t spared

Twitter has laid off at least another 50 employees, according to a report from The Information and posts on social media from former workers.

And apparently not even Elon Musk loyalist Esther Crawford, the chief executive of Twitter payments who oversaw the company’s Twitter Blue verification subscription, was spared, according to Platformer’s Zoë Schiffer. Alex Heath of The Verge also confirmed that Crawford and most of the remaining product team were laid off this weekend, leading many to speculate that Musk is cleaning house to redecorate with a new regime.

Recall that Crawford had been swept up by Musk’s hardcore takeover of Twitter last year, even boasting on the platform about sleeping at the office to handle round-the-clock demands from her new boss. When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

The layoffs came this weekend after Twitter employees realized they had been cut off from using Slack. While it later came out that Twitter hadn’t paid its Slack bill on time, that’s not why the platform went down. The Platformer reported that someone at Twitter manually shut off access. Many employees worried that this was the first sign of layoffs to come, and while correlation does not equal causation, an entire company being cut off from their main mode of communication as layoffs started dropping like bombs caused confusion and panic all around.

“Slack is gone so noone know what is going on,” reads one post on Blind, an anonymous platform for verified workers. “People receive email at 2am on saturday and access cut immediately. This will go down as one of the most extreme layoff in entire corporate history”

The post went on to detail the extent of the layoffs: 50% in human relations, 60% in sales and marketing, 35% in engineering, 40% in finance and 80% in project management. Employees have received one month’s severance, the poster said. Twitter has not responded to requests for comment, nor has it released a public statement on the layoffs.

The Information’s report also notes that Twitter kicked off this round of layoffs by letting go of its ad sales staff on February 17.

A senior product manager, Martijn de Kuijper, tweeted that he found out about his own lack of a job after being locked out of his email account.

“Waking up to find I’ve been locked out of my email. Looks like I’m let go. Now my Revue journey is really over,” tweeted de Kuijper. The manager founded Revue, an editorial newsletter tool acquired by Twitter in 2021.

Since Musk took over Twitter in October last year, the company’s headcount has fallen by over 70%. This latest round of layoffs comes after Musk promised in November that no more layoffs were to come. But Musk has a reputation for making promises he can’t keep, whether it’s swearing that Tesla will solve full self-driving “next year” every year since 2014 or reassuring investors that he’s done selling Tesla stock, only to sell $3.5 billion more in Tesla stock.

Musk has not responded to TechCrunch’s request for comment, made via the Musk equivalent of a Hail Mary — through a tweet.